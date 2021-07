ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire and emergency crews are on the way to what is described as a large pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County.

Keith Haberer, Ellsworth County emergency manager, says he is on the way to the scene. He does not have the exact address yet but says it is east, northeast of Ellsworth and south of I-70.

KSN has a crew headed to Ellsworth County.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.