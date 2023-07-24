WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders with Sedgwick County and the Kansas National Guard’s 73rd Civil Support Team will be conducting a joint Hazmat and Law Enforcement exercise Tuesday and Thursday.

The exercises will take place at the Sedgwick County Zoo and Hartman Arena.

The exercises will help local and federal agencies see how best to respond to incidents involving hazardous materials that could overwhelm local responses.

Although sites were chosen that avoid heavily populated areas in the county, the public is advised to keep an eye out for emergency vehicles and personnel moving in and out of the area. The county asks residents to avoid those areas Tuesday and Thursday if possible.

The exercise is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sedgwick County scheduled the exercise earlier this year.