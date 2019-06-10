First responders offer tips to prevent hot car deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After a three-month-old child was found dead in a car in Butler County on Saturday (June 8), first responders are offering tips to help save the lives of children and pets this summer.

It’s a tragedy that happens year after year. Fifty two kids died in hot cars in 2018 according to the Kids and Cars Foundation.

“On a hot day, even if it’s 70 degrees out, the temperature in the car can raise 30 to 40 degrees in a matter of an hour,” said Lt. Dustin Winter with the Wichita Fire Department.

Winter has responded to those types of calls in the 11 years he has been a first responder.

A Good Samaritan Law passed in Kansas in 2018 has made it easier on people who witness a kid or pet inside a hot car. That law makes it legal for someone to break the window of a vehicle in the case of a hot car incident. Officials recommend dialing 911 first.

“It basically gives people the free reign to do that if they feel that the child is in danger,” said Winter.

He said the quicker someone can get the kid out, the better.

“The core body temperature, once it gets to about 104 degrees, that’s when you start having organ failure,” said Winter. “So, the clock is ticking.”

Other tips to keep in mind include:

Check the back seat of your car before exiting.

Add a reminder on your phone that your child needs to be dropped off.

Leave an item such as a purse, phone or backpack in the back seat so that you have to go back there before leaving the car.

Leave a toy in the front seat when your child is in the car to remind you that they are in the back seat.

Some newer model cars also have technology that helps alert 911 or other help if a child is detected still in the vehicle after the doors are locked.

Other technologies include Sensorsafe by Evenflo,which is found in some car seats. The receiver of the device connects with the driver’s phone and lets them know if a child is in the car seat once the car is turned off.

The Waze Traffic App offers a reminder to check the back seat when a driver arrives at his or her destination.

Sense a Life is wireless technology device made by two Florida fathers that connects to the car seat to the driver’s phone and alerts the user when a child is in the car seat.

