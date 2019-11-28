First Student and Wichita schools help 37 families for Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita schools were out of class for Thanksgiving break on Wednesday but that didn’t stop buses from hitting the streets.

Instead of dropping off students, the buses were dropping off turkeys.

“We start loading up the bus around 7:30 in the morning,” said Renee Boydo, First Student training program manager. “Trying to get the turkeys fresh, get the milk and eggs, and get it from the store.”

The buses were loaded, and the Thanksgiving supplies were delivered to area families.

“About three years ago, we started this tradition where we partner with the Wichita Public Schools district, and we basically adopted three years ago 10 families of students that ride our bus every day for Thanksgiving,” said Boydo.

This year, the tradition is still growing. First Student, Wichita Public Schools, and Social Services decided to adopt 37 families. Filling seven school buses each basket contains the traditional fixings, like turkey and corn and some extras including mac and cheese, cookies, and pretzels.

The gift, allowing them to focus on cooking as a family, instead of the amount of money they’d have to spend. Some families feeding up to 15.

“Because it’s tough being a single parent of three kids, usually, I have to buy everything and having somebody help really helps out,” said Christina Greenhaw.

