First Student delivers Thanksgiving fixings to families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – First Student delivered meals to families in need in the Wichita school district. It is the fourth year for the event. Each year, drivers, monitors, and staff donate to the cause.

Kary Dixon, of First Student Wichita, said they work closely with district staff to pick families.

“There’s quite a bit of food, actually, obviously, a turkey or a ham, dressing, potatoes, nonperishable foods, rice, some canned green beans, rolls, eggs, milk, just a variety of stuff families can use on Thanksgiving Day,” said Dixson.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, food was delivered to the front porch this year.

