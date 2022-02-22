WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jennie Steinbacher and her husband have been house hunting for two months. Thinking it would be as easy as it is on HGTV, they put in their first offer.

“We basically woke up to the news that there are 14 offers on this house and you’re not even close to the top anymore. even though we were way over asking price,” Steinbacher said.

Marcus Baysinger, a real estate agent with At-Home Wichita, said that scenario is extremely common.

“Just because the sheer number of buyers, and the sheer lack of supply,” mentioned Baysinger.

At this time in 2019 in Sedgwick County, there were 1,600 homes on the market. Today, there are just over 400. This is one factor driving up the sale price.

“Pretty much every home that comes in the market now, we are seeing agents say we’re gonna go ahead and just ask for best and final offers by this certain day in time,” added Baysinger.

So, Jennie and her husband did just that when they found another home they could see themselves growing in.

“The second house we lost was a heartbreak. It was so sad. We found out that evening that we had just been blown out of the water by, I mean, we thought we had it in the bag and you know by that point you’re talking about paint colors,” Jennie said.

They lost out to a cash offer, but Jennie claims their search is far from over.

“We’re just trying to believe that the right one is still out there and it’ll be worth all the heartbreak,” she concluded.

The average price of a home in Sedgwick County in 2019 was 174 thousand dollars. Today, it’s 234 thousand. That’s a difference of 60 grand. Baysinger said he hopes the market cools a bit for the sake of his buyers but doesn’t see it happening any time soon.