GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department is putting out fire safety reminders after fighting five building fires in 48 hours.

One of the fires was early Friday morning in the 400 block of Davis Street. KSN used the SkyView camera in Garden City to get video of fire crews responding to the scene.

The fire chief said no one was hurt in any of the five fires, but some of the buildings have enough damage to be considered totaled.

The chief said he would send KSN more details about the fires. In the meantime, these are the safety tips he wants people to keep in mind: