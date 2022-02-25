GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department is putting out fire safety reminders after fighting five building fires in 48 hours.
One of the fires was early Friday morning in the 400 block of Davis Street. KSN used the SkyView camera in Garden City to get video of fire crews responding to the scene.
The fire chief said no one was hurt in any of the five fires, but some of the buildings have enough damage to be considered totaled.
The chief said he would send KSN more details about the fires. In the meantime, these are the safety tips he wants people to keep in mind:
- Never leave space heaters unattended. They need to be plugged directly into the wall and at least three feet from flammable items.
- Don’t plug extension cords into one another or overload them. Inspect cords for damage before using them. Never use extension cords for space heaters or heated blankets.
- Make sure your smoke detectors are working properly. They should be tested once a month. If they’re chirping, the batteries need changed. Check the expiration dates and replace expired detectors.
- Most importantly, have a fire escape plan and make sure everyone in your home knows it. Practice your escape plan twice a year. If you need help creating one, call us and we would be happy to walk you through it.