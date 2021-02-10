Five candidates selected for Wichita City Council District 3

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The District 3 Advisory Board conducted interviews for the interim District 3 Wichita City Council seat during a special meeting on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The meeting was broadcast on the City of Wichita YouTube page. The District 3 Advisory Board narrowed the field of nine candidates down to five:

Jared Cerullo

Cindy Miles

Virgil H. Miller Jr.

Joseph Shepard

George Theoharis

The council will meet one-on-one with the five candidates over the next two weeks. The council will then select an appointment for the District 3 City Council vacancy by majority vote at the March 2, 2021, meeting. The selected candidate will be sworn in at the March 9, 2021, meeting.

That person will be the interim District 3 member until the term expires on January 10, 2022. The election to fill the seat for a full four-year term will be part of the November 2, 2021, city election.

Residents can provide feedback about the candidates to the city council via email or telephone. City Council contact information can be found at wichita.gov/council.