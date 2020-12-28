Five people homeless after Shawnee fire

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee, Kansas, are continuing to investigate a fire that left five adults homeless.

The fire broke out around noon Sunday. By the time firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the roof.

Investigators say the fire started in a fireplace and spread to the walls. All five adults were able to get out safely but damage to the home was estimated at $75,000.

Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands says the fire is a reminder that fireplaces should be professionally inspected and cleaned at least once a year.