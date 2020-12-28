Five people homeless after Shawnee fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee, Kansas, are continuing to investigate a fire that left five adults homeless.

The fire broke out around noon Sunday. By the time firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the roof.

Investigators say the fire started in a fireplace and spread to the walls. All five adults were able to get out safely but damage to the home was estimated at $75,000.

Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands says the fire is a reminder that fireplaces should be professionally inspected and cleaned at least once a year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories