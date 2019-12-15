Update: Westbound I-70 reopened to travelers

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter weather is making it difficult for many motorists across Kansas.

Law enforcement has been reporting accidents all day long, including a jackknifed semi-truck westbound I-70. This happened early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement says they are reopening both lanes to ongoing traffic near Riley County.

According to KHP, this was a five-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks.

Officers say semis are having a difficult time traveling through and are causing traffic delays.

Area law enforcement has been working long hours and are asking travelers to stay home and avoid the area if possible.

Westbound I-70 in Riley county, east of 313 exit is open again to ONE LANE.



KHP Troopers are working diligently to try and keep the roadway open.



Semis are having hard time climbing incline in area causing more stoppages.



We are aware many have been stopped for hours. — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 16, 2019

