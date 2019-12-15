Update: Westbound I-70 reopened to travelers

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter weather is making it difficult for many motorists across Kansas.
Law enforcement has been reporting accidents all day long, including a jackknifed semi-truck westbound I-70. This happened early Sunday morning.
Law enforcement says they are reopening both lanes to ongoing traffic near Riley County.
According to KHP, this was a five-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks.
Officers say semis are having a difficult time traveling through and are causing traffic delays.
Area law enforcement has been working long hours and are asking travelers to stay home and avoid the area if possible.
