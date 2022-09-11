WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 11, from sunrise to sunset the American Flag moved non-stop around the four mile loop at the Sedgwick County Park.

Several people took turns walking and running as they carried Old Glory.

Team Red White and Blue in Wichita hosted the event to commemorate 9/11.

Their goal is to remember not only those who died, but how people came together after the tragedy.

“The things we saw and the things that people did for each other and for people they never met before and probably never will meet, it speaks to our nature, I think, and its something we truly need to remember,” said Tom Kapla.

The final lap started at 7 p.m.

Cars honked and one home on the route even plated the national anthem every time a flag passed by.