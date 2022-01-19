Flags lowered in McPherson County to honor EMT who died from COVID-19 complications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout McPherson County to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in honor of McPherson Emergency Medical Technician, Randall Willems, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

“Randall served the McPherson community as a dedicated first responder and a firefighter for many years,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He was deeply committed to keeping his community safe – and he was an honorable public servant. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and the entire McPherson community during this challenging time.”

Willems will be interred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. in McPherson.

