WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Families of current military members and veterans can honor their loved ones with a flag tribute at the third annual Flags of Freedom event in May.

The United Way of the Plains and Machinists District Lodge #70 are hosting a two-week display of 600 American flags next to the IAM lodge at 3830 S. Meridian.

For a $30 donation, organizers will put a dedication on one of the flag poles. The dedication will include the honoree’s name, branch of service, rank and a short personal tribute.

The flags will be displayed from May 15 through Memorial Day, May 29. The sponsored dedications will also be posted online through Nov. 11.

Purchase dedications at UnitedWayPlains.org/Freedom through Monday, May 29. The money raised will support United Way programs that assist veterans with shelter, mental health care, transportation, and other services.

The United Way said one $30 donation provides a veteran with 17 free rides a year on Wichita transit as part of the Veterans Ride Free program.

The public is invited to visit the Flags of Freedom and participate in a dedication ceremony on Saturday, May 20, from 2-2:30 p.m.

These are the other sponsors for the event: