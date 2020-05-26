Flags placed on the graves of fallen veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Although many Memorial Day commemorations were canceled this year, some Wichitans made sure they still honored those who lost their lives in battle.

On Monday, volunteers from VFW post 112 spent their afternoon at Wichita Highland and Maple Grove cemetery visiting 1,300 gravesites.

They might not have known the vet, but they do know they served a calling.

“Freedom is not free. I know that sounds cliché-ish to a lot of people, but it’s not. It has to be fought for, it has to be defended, it has to be worked at,” said Greg Zuercher, VFW post 112 commander.

“They put their lives on the line, fighting for things greater than themselves,” said Ron Rosales, VFW post 112.

