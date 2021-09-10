Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11 20th anniversary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flags throughout the state of Kansas should be flown at half-staff from sunup to sunset on September 11, 2021, in honor of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of a tragedy that shook our country to its core, taking the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today we honor our friends, family members, and first responders who lost their lives on this infamous day. Let us recognize the true bravery of those first responders and emergency workers who arrived at on the scenes of these terrorist attacks, giving everything to help others.”

Just before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, officials say they have identified the remains of two more people.

In all, 2,753 people were reported missing at the twin towers, but the remains of only 1,647 victims have been positively identified.