Flames shooting out of window of south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire department are on scene, investigating a south Wichita house fire, one of many structure fires to hit Wichita today.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of south Topeka avenue.

Firefighters say flames were seen shooting through and upstairs bedroom window.

There was concern of a person or persons trapped inside the home but no one as found inside when fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.