Flash flood warnings in parts of Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The risk of heavy rain has prompted flash flood watches and warnings in several parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Forecasters are calling for widespread rain and some storms, making for a wet Memorial Day.

The National Weather Service offices in the Kansas City and Springfield areas of Missouri, as well as in Wichita, Kansas, have issued flash flood warnings or watches for dozens of counties.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue through the early part of the week over much of the two states.

