Flash flooding a concern in South Central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in several counties are monitoring flooding.

Cowley County Emergency Management reports flash flooding at Strother Field between Winfield and Arkansas City.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Cowley, Butler and Sumner Counties until 1:30 p.m.

Up to three inches of rain and more has fallen across the warned area and additional rain is expected. Locations impacted include Ark City, Winfield, Udall, Geuda Springs, Rock, Winfield City Lake and Strother Field Airport.

