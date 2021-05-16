Flash flooding in north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Flooding hit parts of north-central Kansas hard early Sunday. The hardest-hit area was Natoma in Osborne County.

Local law enforcement reported flash flooding along Paradise Creek at 8 a.m. Between three and six inches of rain has fallen.

Although most of the rain has now stopped, runoff from the recent heavy rainfall has resulted in flash flooding.

Within the warned area, a few home evacuations have taken place. The high school building in Natoma is open. Anyone needing a place to get away from floodwaters can enter the building through the front or west entrances.

Observers reported that the flooding in Natoma was as bad as it was in 1993.

(Courtesy: Ben and Sharon MacConnell)

Senator Jerry Moran has commented on the conditions in Natoma, stating “Horrific to see flooding again in Natoma. I have been in contact with local officials and KDEM, and everyone in Natoma has been rescued or is in a safe location. Officials also let me know that they still have 1-2 feet of water in most homes and some homes and sheds are moving. The water is showing signs of receding, but they are expecting more rain in the coming days.”

“I grew up just down the road from here and know the community well,” said Moran. “Please join me in praying for Natoma and the first responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly to save lives and cleanup before more rain. Please be safe and use caution if you are in southern Osborne County and southeastern Rooks County.”