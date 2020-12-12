Flat fans in the stands, Cimarron Schools create a way to safely pack the gym for winter sports

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) – With new state guidelines regulating the number of fans allowed at winter sporting events, one school is working on a way to safely pack the stands.

At Cimarron Junior-Senior High, along with the school band and cheerleaders, only two parents or guardians per athlete are allowed to be present at indoor sporting events.

But that hasn’t stopped the school from getting creative, making sure every friend and family member has the opportunity to support their local athletes.

“People think the seniors of 2020 lost out on a lot, but people don’t realize that the juniors and seniors, the classes of 2021-2022, are missing out on just as much,” said Donald Dyke, Cimarron coach, teacher, and Junior Class Sponsor.

It’s called a ‘flat fan.’ They’re picture cutouts of uncles, aunts, grandparents, and friends that can only be at games in spirit. Even the family dog can be on the sidelines.

“I just thought it was so cool to see that our community was like still really wanting to support us and that our teachers and all of our staff wanted to do everything they could to make sure that we were feeling as supported as we could,” said Jacee Wilson, Cimarron High School junior basketball athlete. “I’m really excited to know I’ll be able to look up into the stands and see familiar faces even though they’re not actually here. “

Hand-made by students and faculty, the posters are $25 apiece and will help make up for an expected loss in concession profits that go toward helping pay for student activities such as prom.

“We’re trying to find different ways to make sure we have money to make a really nice prom for those juniors and seniors,” said Dyke.

The flat fans will also be a way to help socially distance the limited number of in-person fans that can be at the games.

“It’ll be nice to be able to look up and still see people, knowing they’re cheering us on. It’s just gonna be really nice to look up and maybe see a couple of like-faces that we’re used to,” said Emily Acton, Cimarron High School junior basketball athlete.

The flat fans have been a hit at Cimarron with nearly 85 orders already being placed. One family submitted orders all the way from Texas, while another family ordered 15 of the posters.

“I think the support the athletes have from the community and all their fans is awesome,” said Dyke. “I think this is just showing them that we are still there for them and we care. Even though we can’t be there physically, we’re there to support them.”