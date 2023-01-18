AMARILLO, Texas (KSNW) — A plane bound for Wichita was forced to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas.

United Airlines Flight 4296, which was scheduled to fly from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, to Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to mechanical issues, according to United Airlines.

The plane landed safely shortly before 12 p.m. at the Amarillo airport.

The plane was able to return to service and departed Amarillo around 3:45 p.m. and landed safely at Eisenhower National Airport around 4:30 p.m.