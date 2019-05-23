Flood gates open at Cheney Reservoir; those downstream concerned about flooding

The flood gates are now entirely open at Cheney Lake. Even with the release, Sedgwick County expects that Cheney will reach a record height.

Officials say close to 30,000 gallons per second are flowing through the reservoir now that the flood gates are opened completely.

And that has some who live along the North Fork of the Ninnescah River concerned about flooding.

“Lived on the river all my life.” said Glen Kohler who lives near the North Fork of the Ninnescah River.”I’m 66 years old have never seen the water this high.”

The Ninnescah River runs along the backside of his property near Cheney. It’s rising now that the flood gates at Cheney Lake were opened Wednesday to lower the reservoir.

“My son and I and his friends were down here probably half an hour ago and there was no water here so it’s really rising rapidly,” said Kohler.

Kohler says he’s worried his property may flood. He already emptied out his basement just in case.

“Hopefully we did that in vain but we don’t know.Again because we’ve never seen this much volume of water released at any one time,” said Kohle.

He’s also concerned about his cabin that’s right off the river. He’s moved everything valuable out of of it.

“So I’m hoping it’s not going to get water in but it’s probably going to have water underneath it,” said Kohle.

He says he’ll continue to keep an eye on the river’s levels.

“We’re going to definitely monitor it all afternoon and determine if we need to do more or if we are safe at this point,” said Kohle.

Sedgwick County officials say they do not have immediate flooding concerns in Sedgwick County. However some areas along the Ninnescah in Sumner County that are prone to flooding are already seeing high water. KSN will continue to monitor the conditions.

