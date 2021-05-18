Flood recovery and preparations in Tescott and Salina

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several parts of Kansas are recovering and preparing for floods on Tuesday after continued rainfall this week.

One resident of Salina is gutting her basement after it flooded Sunday.

“This is actually my first time going down into the basement since the floods,” said Valerie Linenberger.

Tuesday was an emotional day for Linenberger. On Sunday night, her daughter woke her up saying her bedroom in the basement was filling up with water.

“We were all four trying to hold the water back and hold the egress window and then all of a sudden it just broke away from the frame,” said Linenberger. “And my husband said that’s it and he said get what you can.”

Within 10 minutes, Linenberger said the basement was full of water and now friends and family are coming to help them out.

“Just getting the muck and the ooze out and anything that we think can cause mold we really want to try to prevent as soon as possible,” said Greg Wassinberg, a friend of the Linenberger family.

Tescott is about a 30-minute drive from Salina where people were still preparing for flooding on Tuesday. They expect the water from Natoma to come on this way in the coming days.

“We just evacuated our basement took everything out of the basement and moved it upstairs,” said Scott Sherman, who lives in Tescott. “And that is about all we did there really is not much more we can do,” he continued.

Sherman said as hard as it is, this isn’t the first time he’s seen this much water. The Linenbergers said their flood insurance will not be covering the damages.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Linenberger family can make a donation to The Bank of Tescott, Jimmy & Valerie Linenberger Flood Account.