Reno County officials say flooding is going down

Flooding getting better in Reno Co.

HUTCHINSON. Kan. (KSNW) - Flooding remains a concern for many people across the state.

In Reno County, people have been dealing with the aftermath of severe storms for nearly a month.

“There’s water everywhere, and I just don’t really like it,” South Hutchinson resident Jared Wood said.

Wood said the flooding is so bad, he’s found raw sewage in his apartment complex.

“The issue we’re having is stuff coming up from our toilet,” he said. “I can’t take a shower. They shut off our water. It’s a real inconvenience for everyone.”

But Reno County Emergency Management said conditions are improving.

“We’re slowly getting better,” Director Adam Weishaar said. “Our creeks, rivers are slowly going down.”

Weishaar said he hopes the county will be in much better shape by early next week.

Thursday morning, The American Red Cross set up a shelter for displaced residents.

“So in our trailers, we keep cots, blankets, comfort kits, food and more,” Shannon Wedge with the American Red Cross said. “Overall throughout the state of Kansas, we’ve had 12 shelters open since May 22, and we currently have eight on standby in the state.”

Since the water is receding in Reno County, Officials chose to close the Hutchinson shelter Friday afternoon.

Officials said they are going on standby over the weekend.

“It’s not going to be open for people to come in and stay,” Weishaar said. “But if there’s a need for the shelter, they can get a hold of my office or 9-1-1.”

Wood said with more sunshine coming, he’s hoping to get his life back to normal.

“I just want my water back,” he said. “Last time I took a shower was two days ago.”

As the water recedes and residents find more damage, county officials encourage residents to apply for assistance with the Reno County VOAD. (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster).

The Reno County VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) is activating a disaster relief protocol in wake of the flooding that caused extensive damage in our community. The VOAD may offer assistance to those that are not able to physically and financially take care of cleanup and recovery themselves. Any resident who feels they would qualify for assistance needs to simply call 2-1-1 which operates 24/7 and let them know that they live in Reno County and are requesting assistance from the floods. This will be effective starting Friday, May 31st. The VOAD will accept applications for assistance through July 31st, 2019.

The Reno County VOAD could use volunteer assistance with the cleanup process. If you or a group you represent are interested in volunteering for the VOAD cleanup, please contact The Volunteer Center at 620.665.4960 for more information.

The Reno County VOAD could use donations to help with the assistance to those in need. Please mail donations to the Reno County VOAD Disaster Relief Fund in care of United Way of Reno County at PO Box 2230, Hutchinson, KS 67504, stop by the office at 924 N. Main, Hutchinson or call 2-1-1.