Flood waters helping Wilson Lake come off of multi-year drought Video

WILSON, Kan. (KSNW) - "Ehh usually Wilson is pretty low, but not this year," David Summers said.

Drowned out campsites and closed roads are the common scene across many Kansas state parks.

Fisherman David said he drove 70 miles to Wilson Lake Wednesday afternoon.

He said it's one of the few places he can still boat.

"Ahh I'm getting ready to do a little fishing," he said. "Getting rid of the old gas in the boat because all the other lakes are messed up in Kansas."

Park Official Dan Hays said Wilson is up almost nine feet forcing multiple closures.

"There are boat ramps closed, number of campsites closed," he said.

But he said the rising water is helping, more than hurting.

"Wilson is coming off of a number years of a drought and experiencing record low lake levels," he said. "Right now, we have about 28 percent of our flood pool occupied."

Despite the water being almost 10 feet above normal, he said Wilson has plenty of flood control storage remaining."

Since the flooding at Wilson is doing better than the other lakes, he said he expects more lake-goers, like David, coming in from out of town.

"I don't care if I catch any fish or not," David said. "I just want to get out on the lake."