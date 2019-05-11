Flooded basement: What you need to know to file an insurance claim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Paul Levigne made a rare trip to the basement of his Newton home after several days of rain.

“I came down stairs for some reason, and I looked and I said uh-oh, I’m in trouble,” laughs Levigne.

That’s when he found water up to his ankles in the basement. He says his sump pump wasn’t working.

“Down here, I had to manually turn it on and turn it off by hand, and I had to babysit it that way,” said Levigne.

Miller Insurance agent Jeanette Friesen says homeowners insurance won’t cover this issue. That’s why she suggests homeowners with basements should at least have water and sewer coverage.

“Because if they have sump pumps that either can’t keep up or they fail to work at the time when they are needed then they have coverage for that kind of event,” said Friesen.

She also says flood insurance is a good thing to consider. But says if water gets into your basement through cracks in the wall and other not properly sealed areas, there’s no coverage available for that.

“Just like a wear and tear type of issue if something happens to a home, a homeowner is responsible for those types of things.” said Friesen.

Levigne says he has full coverage just in case the unexpected happens like this.

“I’ll call my insurance agent see what he says I’m not going to worry too much because it wasn’t really any damage just a headache of pumping it out,” said Levigne.

Insurance agents say the sooner you file your claimes the better and be sure to take many pictures.

