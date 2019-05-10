Flooded corn: Rain washes out crop

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A lot can change in a day.

Video from Golden Rule Farms in northwest Butler County on Wednesday shows coursing water where a road and field of corn should be.

The Claassen family had all their corn in the ground prior to this week’s flooding.

“It was running so fast, it pulled all the top soil away from around the corn, and it washed the corn away, the whole plant away. Some areas it washed it away and the plant is still there, the root is just barely hanging on so it may survive, it may not,” Justin Claassen said.

What grows is what will be salvaged.

While frustrating, Claassen said you can’t sweat what you can’t control.

“If you can replant, replant. If not, you move on,” Claassen said.