Flooding again causing concern in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The fairgrounds are closed again in Winfield because the Walnut River is out of its banks.

The last round of flooding was powerful enough it washed away pavement.

The Island Park on the north end of town remains closed because of flooding, and the water is expected to rise.

Police say this is not yet historic flooding, but it’s not far from that level.

“We’ve had some flooding in town as well. We’ve had to shut down a couple of city streets that are now open, but if the rain picks up again, that could become a problem around town as well as at the fairgrounds,” said Chief Robbie DeLong, Winfield.

Police again reminding everyone to turn around and do not go around barricades because they are there for a reason.