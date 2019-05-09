Flooding continues in parts of Marion and Harvey Counties

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County authorities are warning about water over the roadways.

“We just don’t have enough barricades countywide or even region wide to barricade off every roadway, every intersection that’s impacted by high water,” said Gary Denny, Harvey County Emergency Management director. “So, yes, turn around, please. We still have not reached our crest levels.”

It’s the same in Marion County where roadways are muddy or still covered with water.

“Water goes where it wants to go. It will take the path with less resistance,” said Randy Frank, Marion County Emergency Management director. “We are warning people to still, do not drive through waters. The road could be washed away.”

Frank surveyed the Cottonwood River at the town of Florence on Thursday.

“This water is about 20 plus feet now. Normally, the channel is around eight.”

As waters from Marion County move south, the parks director for Harvey County says that Harvey County West Lake is closed.

“Harvey County West (lake) is closed,” said Cass Miller, Harvey County Parks Director. “Harvey County East Lake is 95 percent closed with a small camping area still open.”

Miller said the flooding at the East Lake is expected.

“It floods out here at least once a year. It’s doing its job. This is what it’s supposed to do, protect the people from down river so to speak,” explained Miller. “This is a watershed. It is working well. It’s doing its job. It is inconvenient, and it can be dangerous. But it’s doing its job.”



Harvey County expects crest levels in many streams to be late tomorrow or Saturday. Marion County officials expects crest levels in some areas overnight.