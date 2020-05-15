Live Now
Flooding reported as heavy rains move through Kansas

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — Heavy rainfall moving through Butler County Friday caused some local road closures and rescues of people from stalled vehicles.

El Dorado and Augusta received between 1.5 and 2 inches during a two-hour downpour.

The National Weather Service says emergency management reported a five-block area in El Dorado was experiencing “significant flooding.”

Storms are moving east out of the county, but another strong band of thunderstorms is expected to move through south-central Kansas Friday evening.

