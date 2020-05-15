Flooding reported as heavy rains move through Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University will hold an online virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the FHSU Facebook page.

In early June, the university will mail close to 1,800 “commencement in a box” kits to graduating students. These kits will include the traditional cap and gown along with the appropriate accessories that represent the degrees and accolades earned by each student. Graduating students will be asked to don their caps and gowns and share videos, photos and personal messages of their home graduation celebrations.