Flooding still an issue for Winfield and surrounding areas

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Even weeks after the first big flooding, Winfield and surrounding areas are still getting rain, creating more worries.

At Strother Field Airport, the parking lot is underwater and even parts of the runway.

In Winfield, some roads are covered with water. Police said for nearly three solid hours on Thursday, all officers were out on weather-related calls. Some of those calls included helping drivers whose cars were stuck in flood waters.

“We’ve had non-stop rain,” said Robbie Delong, Winfield police chief. “Our fairgrounds have been flooded three different times, but the other impact we’ve had recently is just the internal flooding within the city.”

Bliss Road usually floods with heavy rain according to residents.

They said the water has caused erosion on their property and other issues.

“We can’t park in front of the house at all if we know it’s going to rain,” said Janet Hostetter, resident of 20 years. “It’ll flood up to the bottom of the doors.”

While some repairs have been done, the whole city is also worried about the fairgrounds.

Residents said fundraising events for non-profits and camping has been cancelled for some time.

Residents are also hoping their homes aren’t damaged again.

“Right now, we’re sick of the rain and we’re all worried about our basements flooding again,” said Hostetter.

Hostetter said she and her neighbors all had flooded basements in the previous weeks.

“It’s a drain on our community,” said Delong. “A lot of people are frustrated and our fairgrounds are closed for right now as we try to prepare and make repairs and clean up.”

City officials hope to have the Winfield Fairgrounds up and ready to go by the middle of July, just ahead of the Cowley County Fair.

Some repairs have already been started, but rain has slowed down that process some.