Floods force some residents to evacuate out of Cow Creek area

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County residents near Cow Creek are feeling the impact of the flood.

“I can’t even guess as to how many gallons of water we’re seeing, but there’s a lot,” Jeff Goetzinger said.

At the intersection of 56th and Pennington, Pastor Goetzinger church is surrounded.

Tombstones and the entrance to his building were covered with water Thursday afternoon.

“You can’t get into the parking lot right now safely,” he said. “I’m not going to risk it.”

Due to the large amount of water, he said he’s uncertain where he’ll host worship service Sunday.

“We don’t know if we’ll have it at the church or not, but we will keep people updated through our Facebook,” he said.

Around Cow Creek, some houses have already become an island.

Officials said they’ve made five water rescues and resident Bethany Page said she doesn’t want to become one.

“We’re planning to evacuate because I’d rather not be stranded here,” she said.

A disaster declaration is already in place for the county.

Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar said he expects the flooding to get worse.

“We’re thinking it will get worse this weekend or early next week,” he said. “If you need to evacuate, go ahead and evacuate now.”

He said don’t wait for the water to approach the residence where first responders risk their safety.

As the water continues to rise, Goetzinger said there’s not much he can do, so he’ll just pray.