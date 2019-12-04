1  of  2
Florida man sent to prison for credit card skimming in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old man who planted credit card skimming devices on ATMs in Kansas was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Carlos Alberto Campos Rojas of Summerfield, Fla. pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud.

In his plea, he admitted placing skimming devices and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Overland Park and Olathe. A corporate security officer notified local police, who did surveillance to identify a rental car that visited the ATMs on a daily basis. They followed the car back to a hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

