Florists cashing in on record Valentine's Day year

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Combine a strong economy with one of the largest commercial holidays falling on a Friday and what do you get? Paid.

Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year for florists according to Stems owner Cheryl Dixon.

The National Retail Federation is declaring 2020 a record-year for Valentine’s Day, with the average person spending $196.31 total. That figure embodies the gifts (jewelry, clothing, candy, flowers, greeting cards) people buy for everyone in their life, from children’s classmates and teachers to co-workers and spouses.

“Valentine’s Day is a sentimental tradition, but gift-giving can be driven by the economy,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

It may be the holiday itself as much as the day it falls on this year sparking big numbers.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday, Dixon says most orders will be for delivery.

“It’s the best day to have Valentine’s Day because the flowers almost have to go to work so we can hit more people at a business than it is sometimes at a home. Saturdays and Sundays, people find something else to do for Valentine’s Day,” Dixon said.

Dixon has been preparing since Sunday and has five delivery driver scheduled for Friday.

The NRF also find 55% of people say they celebrate the holiday. For the 45% t that don’t, businesses have found clever ways to not celebrate.

The Wichita Thunder hockey team is hosting “Singles Awareness Night” for their February 14 evening game against Tulsa.

The San Antonio Zoo is offering the purchase of a cockroach to be named after an ex-lover and fed to a zoo animal.

