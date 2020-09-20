Flu or COVID?: Doctors predict overlap of colds and flu during upcoming seasons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– County Health leaders say we may have a slower flu season, bad news, people may have a hard time telling the difference between cold, flu and COVID-19.



Dr. Philip Newlin at Ascension Via Christi says usually there is a lot of overlap of colds and the flu during the fall and winter seasons. But a couple of things to remember are a cold usually carries a runny nose, and a slight cough. People with influenza feel symptoms like, cough, fever and maybe shortness of breath. While people with COVID-19 , feel shortness of breath, fever and body aches. Here are some key things people can do to avoid all three illnesses.

“The whole concept of wearing mask in public settings and have good hand washing, maintaining some distance is going to be what reduces the disease burden in our community and that confusion that takes place when people get sick if you just don’t get sick to begin with. we can’t prevent totally but we can at least do our part,” said Dr. Newlin.

He also said you’re better safe, than sorry. If people have several symptoms of any respiratory illness, it’s better to isolation yourself and call a doctor.

