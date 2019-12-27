Flu outbreak leads to visitation limitations at Dodge City hospital

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The flu season is here and the community of Dodge City has been hit. Officials said it’s an outbreak earlier than expected and over a dozen families have said they’ve been battling it in their own homes.

Three out of three kids caught the virus.

“It’s passed on to each of my kids, my oldest getting it the worst,” said mother Brenda Lozano.

Another family has been dealing with the same thing.

“Our 9 year old had it, seven days straight with a 103 fever, and then my husband had it, knocked him down pretty bad because he had bronchitis and then my other baby had it,” said mother Amy Guerrero.

A majority of the cases are coming from young children. The Western Plains Medical Complex is seeing a rise in Influenza B, which is passed through human contact.

Officials said due to the large number of flu cases they’ve seen come through the hospital, they won’t be allowing visitation from children under 12 years old.

“It is helping to not spread things or bring things into the hospital, and we also are encouraging strict hand hygiene,” said Infection Prevention officials Tina Miller.

The mothers say they’re happy the community is taking precautions after dealing with it first hand and they hope more people stay home when they get sick.

“It’s really about the benefit of the kids and making sure that they’re healthy,” said Guerrero.

Officials are urging that it’s not too late to get a flu shot and to stay home if you have a fever, all with the hope to fight the outbreak from getting worse.

