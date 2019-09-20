Fly-In to offer something for everyone

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – The 56th Annual Air Capital Fly-In lands at Jabara Airport next Saturday, September 28, with a variety of aircraft, new and old, on display.

Bill Lindsay of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 88 expects to have warbirds of all kinds, including the AC-47 “Spooky,” plus gyrocopters, helicopters and gliders.

Several pilots will offer rides in their aircraft, and “Young Eagle” flights are available free to kids ages 8 – 17.

Children can also look forward to two candy drops, where sweet treats are showered on them from a passing plane overhead!

Other kids’ activities include a remote control plane display and the “Young Builder” program, which lets children make a glider out of styrofoam.

Events, including a breakfast and car show, run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for just $5 per adult. Kids get in free.

At 5:30 p.m., a dinner and banquet begin, featuring barbecue and live music from the Evan LaRue Band. Tickets for that are $25.

