Avoid bird swings and perches made out of braided rope, as your pet’s claws may become stuck in the fabric.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fly into the Wichita Bird Fair on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holiday Inn Wichita East I-35, 549 S Rock Rd.

Admission is $5, cash only. Children under the age of six get in free.

According to the Wichita Kansas Bird Fair Facebook page, the fair is the “Yearly event for bird and animal lovers to find new companions, supplies, seed, cages, and more!”

The event will include local and regional vendors, exotic birds, small exotic animals, cages and toys, feed and supplies and more.

No outside birds or animals will be allowed, only vendor birds. If you are thinking about buying a bird, be prepared by bringing a carrier or small travel case.

For more information, visit the Wichita Kansas Bird Fair Facebook page.