Flying Santa spotted in Augusta spreading holiday cheer

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – With just 12 days until Christmas, Old Saint Nick was spotted outside of the North Pole. Santa took flight across Augusta Friday to spread some early holiday cheer and give back to the community.

Trading the sleigh and reindeer for a paramotor.

“It’s pretty much a backpack flying machine,” said Santa.

Santa soared high above Augusta using his gift of flying to spread Christmas cheer.

“They absolutely love getting to see him do it every year,” said Rachel Clark who brought her two sons to the park to see Santa. “It’s been such a blessing for our community too. It’s such an amazing thing he does.”

Families watching Santa’s spectacle took pictures and videos of Old Saint Nick. In return, they made a donation to the Augusta Community Caring Center to help them help others.

“This time of year as it starts to get cold out, people are going to need help with their utilities and we are always a little low on money to do that,” said Nancy Olson, Director. “He’s helping us out by doing this to raise some money.”

For others, an early Santa sighting let them do one very important thing.

“Getting to tell him what I wanted for Christmas,” said Elizabeth Lockwood.

Bringing joy to himself and others.

“I feel pretty good about it,” said Santa

If you were unable to get a picture of Santa but would like to make a donation to the Augusta Community Caring Center, click here.

LATEST STORIES: