WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Your mail carrier will be looking for a little extra at your mailbox Saturday – food. The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is holding its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The drive has been around since 1993 and has helped feed millions of Americans at local food banks and pantries.

All you have to do is leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to your mailbox this Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect the food donations as they deliver the mail.

“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. “We see the growing need for food assistance in our communities.”

The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching when many school meal programs are suspended.

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag or bags containing non-perishable foods. Examples of non-perishable items include:

Peanut butter

Canned soup

Canned meats and fish

Canned vegetables

Fruits and juices

Boxed goods

Pasta, rice or cereal

Check that items have not expired. Also, do not donate anything in a glass container.

People who have questions about the drive in their area should ask their letter carrier or contact their local post office. Click here to find the phone number for your post office.