Neighborhood food insecurity increases after losing its grocery store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita-area grocery store is closing its doors for good on Sat., Dec. 19.

The Save A Lot location at Pawnee and George Washington Blvd. served the Plainview community for nine years but closing it will likely leave the neighborhood food insecure.

Plainview is one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city of Wichita and low-income residents often do not have access to public transportation that would give them access to other grocery stores beyond their neighborhood.

Shoppers who frequented the store tell us they frustrated about the inconvenience closing the store will cause. The nearest chain grocery stores are Dillons on Harry and Edgemoor and Walmart at Pawnee and Broadway, which are both about two miles away.

“You’ve got to go all the way to Walmart or Dillons or somewhere just to get a loaf of bread or a gallon of milk,” George Rouse said.

Local leaders are concerned the store closing leaves many without affordable and healthy produce options. District Three Advisory Board member Cindy Miles says there are convenience stores in the area but that does not solve the issue.

“Number one the prices are higher and you’re talking about people who are already living in poverty and the lack of fresh foods that are available,” Miles said.

Miles is hopeful there will be solutions to the problem but she said coming up with them is going to take some creativity.

“As I looked at the food desert issue in some other states across the country where maybe they’ve incorporated a mobile grocery store,” Miles explained.

A spokesperson for Save A Lot says the decision to close the store was taken seriously and was difficult to make. The grocery retailer said it regularly reviews its stores on a number of factors. This review is what led to the lease at this store not being renewed forcing it to close.

The last remaining Save A Lot store is in Wichita is located at 13th and Grove.