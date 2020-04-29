Food truck feeds 50 people in need, hoping to feed more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The community continues to pitch to find ways to help those in need.

After being challenged by Telehue Food, who raised more than $600, Bomb BBQ and other food trucks have teamed up to feed displaced workers.

Telehue Food helped provide that food, and last weekend, 200 meals were prepared to serve.

Troy Evans, owner of Bomb BBQ, says only 50 showed up. Now, they want to feed more.

“We are just going to open that up to anybody who is displaced by this COVID-19 crisis. If you are laid off, a food worker, we will even do first responders. Anybody who wants to show up, no questions asked we will give you a free meal,” Evans says.

The next free food giveaway will be on May 9.

If you would like to help with their efforts just, click here.

