WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We’ve all felt the pain at the gas pump, but for some businesses, it’s a major setback since their livelihood depends on them hitting the road — food trucks.

“We drive an hour and a half, sometimes two hours outside of our home base location,” said Tyler Staples.

Staples is one of the owners of the Lost in the Sauce food truck based in McPherson.

“We’ve gone from 70-80 bucks to fill our tanks to like 160 or so,” Staples explained. “We have to use diesel in our food truck, and it definitely takes a toll on the amount of money we have for products and stuff like that.”

The rising gas costs are putting pressure on food truck owners.

“We’re having to really just focus, break everything down to the penny and get the most out of our gas, our produce,” said Trevor Philson, Owner of Travieso’s Food Company.

“It’s one of those things where you have to kind of budget again, more of how you’re going to get to point a to point b to make the sales you need to make,” said Willie Finley, Owner of Willies Wings food truck.

Some owners are now asking themselves if a trip is worth the price of gas.

“We’re not accepting as many, ‘Hey, can you pop up here? Can you pop up there?’ and taking the risk. We’re a little bit more choosy,” Philson said. “Because we can’t afford to sit there and take that risk to have our food go to waste.”

Unlike other industries battling inflation, Finley says those in the food truck business can’t risk passing the increased cost to the customers, “If we go hike our prices up to kind of combat with the gas prices, people are gonna start eating at homes or start still frequenting in the chain restaurants.”

Finley has started The Truck Stop: Food Truck Park in East Wichita. He says it offers a small solution to help combat the rising prices.

“We’re right here in the community down the street from the home. You just park and pulling up, and you really just have to focus on the generator prices. Not actually filling up to spend 150 bucks to get there and get back,” he said.