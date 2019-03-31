Food Trucks at the Fountain returns for the spring

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) - Spring is finally among us and with the good weather marks the return of Food Trucks at the Fountains.

Today was the first day of the event that takes over Wichita WaterWalk, it returns after a five-month winter hiatus.

The event includes several area food trucks and live music. One vendor tells KSN the community support is a big reason they participate.

”The support from the community is 100 percent. They are the reason we do it," Kelly Ake of Ken n Barbie'z Rollin Diner, said. "They 're the reason we're making a living. And they're the reason we're having fun."

Food Trucks at the Fountains runs from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Wichita WaterWalk, located at 510 S. Main, on the last Sunday of every month through October.