ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – Yes, you will have privacy and the ability to withstand a nuclear strike.

Although not unheard of, Zillow is offering a rare find in Abilene, an old missile complex that could be used as a home, apartments or even a bed and breakfast for the right family.

The property is a decommissioned Atlas F missile silo complex on 11 acres near Abilene. The 6,900 square foot complex has two upper levels once used for launch control and living quarters. The main missile silo is 170 feet deep. Zillow, who lists the property, said the facility has water, electricity and a forced sewage system to the ground surface.

A 4,000 square foot Quonset building with water, electricity and plumbing comes with the property.

Classified as a single-family residence with zero bedrooms, one bathroom and one garage space built in 1960, you would not be bothered by neighbors for the asking price of $380,000.

