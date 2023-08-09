WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Companies trying to convince workers to move to Wichita have some new ammunition. Forbes Advisor ranks Wichita as the 12th best place for young professionals to live.

The researchers behind the Forbes Advisor report compared the 100 most-populous metropolitan areas, 99 of which had available data. They weighed things like pay, job opportunities, housing prices, cost of living, and lifestyle.

Visit Wichita says these are the reasons the Wichita metro area ranked so high:

The area ranked 2nd-lowest for average rent — $1,003.

The area ranked 9th-lowest for its median home price — $203,900.

It ranked 15th-lowest for a 10% down payment as a percentage of the median individual income — 58.12%.

Wichita ranked 39th-lowest for unemployment, with an unemployment rate of 3%.

Des Moines and Oklahoma City topped the list.

“Wichita - the Heart of the Country- is overflowing with passionate people of all ages, and young professionals are especially important in creating a thriving and lively community,” Susie Santo, president and CEO at Visit Wichita, said in a news release. “It’s exciting to see Wichita ranked highly as a city that offers ample home ownership and employment opportunities, as well as great quality of life.”