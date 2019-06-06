Ford County Sheriffs office alerting citizens of Social Security phone scam
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities in Ford County want locals to be aware of phony Social Security calling scam it has received calls about this week.
The sheriff says the calls claim to be from the Social Security Administration and often threaten call recipients with account suspension or with arrest if you fail to call a phone number given by the fake caller.
Sheriff Bill Carr says he personally called the phone number and spoke with a female who had a foreign accent. The female requested his social, which Sheriff Carr did not supply, before she hung. He called again only to get a male voice this time and similar results as his previous call.
The Ford County Sheriff reiterates that it is a scam and you should by no means give any information to the caller, call back or send them any money.
