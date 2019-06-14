Ford County takes steps towards a safer home

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A house fire is something many people don’t believe will happen to them.

That can leave residents unprepared, but some programs are working to change that by installing smoke detectors in homes.

Dodge City resident Susan Deines-Hansen said safety is her number on priority.

“It just makes us feel safer,” she said.

Which is why new fire alarms were installed in her home Friday.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program teamed up with fire departments and the red cross to install free smoke detectors into homes around Kansas.

Fire department officials said detectors cut down the response time by several minutes and can help save your home.

“When you’re asleep, your nose is asleep, and you will not smell the fire,” Captain Brian Hudson of Dodge City Fire Department said.

Thanks to the grant, 300 detectors have been installed and the groups have saved two lives after finding a gas and carbon monoxide leak, while visiting the homes during the installation.

“It’s a good reminder to everybody,” Deines-Hansen said. “Do everything you can to protect yourself from a fire.”

If interested in getting a smoke detector call the RSVP office at (620) 227-7077.