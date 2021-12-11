Fire breaks out on former Joyland Amusement Park property

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire has broken out near the corner of Range Road and East Wassall Street in Wichita, the location of the former Joyland Amusement Park.

Wichita Fire Department works to extinguish a fire at the old Joyland Amusement Park

The call came in around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. At this time, there isn’t a clear indication of the cause of the fire.

According to Wichita fire, the fire started on a ride in the middle of the park, and the embers spread to create some smaller fires that were extinguished.

The fire department is working on debris cleanup and making sure another fire doesn’t break out later tonight.

The fire chief also said that throughout town the last few days they have received calls of vacant buildings catching fire, and urged citizens to secure vacant properties to reduce the risk of fire.