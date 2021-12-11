Fire breaks out on former Joyland Amusement Park property

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire has broken out near the corner of Range Road and East Wassall Street in Wichita, the location of the former Joyland Amusement Park.

Wichita Fire Department works to extinguish a fire at the old Joyland Amusement Park

The call came in around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. At this time, there isn’t a clear indication of the cause of the fire.

According to Wichita fire, the fire started on a ride in the middle of the park, and the embers spread to create some smaller fires that were extinguished.

The fire department is working on debris cleanup and making sure another fire doesn’t break out later tonight.

The fire chief also said that throughout town the last few days they have received calls of vacant buildings catching fire, and urged citizens to secure vacant properties to reduce the risk of fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories