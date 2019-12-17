Former bank vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A former vice president of a Kansas bank has pleaded guilty to embezzling.

Sixty-year-old Debra Kay Converse, of Harveyville, pleaded guilty Monday and was ordered to pay $107,715 in restitution.

Prosecutors say she was vice president of the First National Bank in Harveyville when the crime occurred.

The bank’s investigation focused on what Converse claimed were glitches in software. The bank started an audit when Converse resigned in March.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Tuesday the bank also learned Converse wrote $5,700 to First National while she was serving as city treasurer. Rather than credit the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks.

LATEST STORIES: